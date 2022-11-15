Russia’s Lavrov emphasises cooperation with China during G20 summit

by Emmanuel Yashim

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised Russian-Chinese cooperation while meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia and China maintain an “all-encompassing partnership and strategic cooperation,” Lavrov said during the meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Lavrov’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, released a video showing the minister shaking hands with Wang.

Moscow’s chief diplomat had to listen to sharp criticism of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine at the meeting of the 20 leading economic nations and emerging economies.

However, Russia sees China as an ally in its conflict with the West and Ukraine.

Lavrov did not attend the official lunch of the heads of state and government but then gave a speech at the second working session of the summit.

According to Russian state media, the minister planned to return to Russia in the evening, before the end of the summit.

In the morning, the 72-year-old had also listened to the video address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who again called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the country.

The draft summit declaration, which Moscow wants to co-sponsor, also contains a condemnation of the war against Ukraine.

Russia had repeatedly offered negotiations with Ukraine. Zelensky, in turn, listed 10 conditions for an end to the war in his speech, including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Both sides accuse each other of having no real interest in peace talks. (dpa/NAN)

