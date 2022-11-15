Economist urges Kaduna Assembly to increase funding for poverty alleviation programmes

by Philip Daniel Yatai

Dr Peter Adamu of the Department of Economics, Kaduna State University, has urged the State Assembly to consider increasing budgetary allocations for poverty alleviation programmes in the state.

Adamu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday, while reacting to the N370.3 billion 2023 budget proposal before the state assembly for consideration.

The economist, who said this was necessary, described human capital development as an “essential part of developing a nation”.

He, however, decried that allocations to government institutions responsible for training high and middle level manpower were underfunded.

Adamu also expressed concern that the budgetary allocation to sectors meant to alleviate poverty and reduce unemployment remained low.

According to him, the level of poverty remains very high in the state, saying that there is the need to increase funding for poverty alleviation ministries, departments, and agencies.

“For example, the Ministry for Human Services and Social Development got N1.3 billion, representing 0.36 per cent of the N370.3 billion proposed budget for the year.

“Also, the Ministry for Business Innovation and Technology got N1.7 billion only, representing 0.45 per cent of the total budget for the year.

“Community and Social Development Agency also got a meagre N2.3 billion, representing 0.62 per cent, while the State Rehabilitation Board got N304.7 million representing 0.08 per cent of the total budget.

“These allocations are grossly inadequate to address the issue of poverty affecting a larger portion of the state population,” he said.

Adamu called on the lawmakers to consider increasing allocation to these critical MDAs to enable the state government to implement women and youth empowerment, as well as poverty alleviation programmes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

