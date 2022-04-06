Rotary equips SOS Children’s Village library for e-learning

The Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9110 has equipped the e-library of the Save Our Soul (SOS) Children’s Village, Isolo, Lagos State to promote e-learning.

Mr Gbenga Badejo, President, Rotary Club of Ikeja, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the donation was in collaboration with the Christian Brothers Society.

Badejo said the initiative was a continuation of Rotary International’s theme for the month of April, tagged, ‘Maternal and Child Care.’

According to him, the organisation shifted its focus in the past two years to e-learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions.

He said it was a relevant and important aspect of child care that would help bridge the digital divide. (NAN)

