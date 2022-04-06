Anambra PDP Faction urges NWC to conclude outstanding state congress

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra chapter has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) to conclude the suspended congress in the state to save the party from electoral doom.

A faction of the party led by Mr Chukwudi Umeaba made the call in a Communique raised after its extraordinary emergency meeting held on April 5.

The Communique was signed by some PDP chieftains including Mr Don Onochie, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh, Chief Chukwudi Umeaba and Chief Ken Emeakayi.

It appreciated the National Chairman and the entire members of the NWC of the PDP for their efforts to rescue, rebuild and restore the party for the overall development of Nigeria.

“We most sincerely express our gratitude to the NWC for their transparent and integrity driven process in the conduct of the Ward and Local Government Congresses in our State.

“We most humbly urge the NWC to apply same parameter in the conduct of the outstanding State Congress for purposes of electing officers at the state level.

“The NWC is urged to please as a matter of urgency concludes the congresses of PDP in Anambra State still outstanding,” it stated.

The faction disassociates itself from the purported resolution as contained in the letter signed by Mr Okey Asolo and Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu on April 2 wherein Chief Chris Uba a BoT member of the party and Chief Linus Ukachukwu another chieftain were suspended.

It ratified the suspension of Mr Okey Asolo and Mr Nnamdi Nwangu as the acting Chairman and Secretary of the party in Anambra for a period of three months.

The faction said the purported April 2 State Executive Committee where the two chieftains were suspended never held and that the action packed due process.

According to them, Okey Asolo, Nnamdi Nwangwu and their collaborators have been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee for flagrant breach of the party constitution and by so doing putting the party in dire stress.

“The State Executive Committee after preliminary hearing, hereby suspend Comrade Okey Asolo and Nnamdi Nwangwu from the party for a period of three months in line with Chapter 10 of the PDP Constitution,” it stated.

The communique called on PDP members in Anambra and across the country to redouble their efforts and commitment towards building a virile political platform capable of winning elections.

Efforts to get reactions of Nwangwu through calls and text message failed as his phone rang repeatedly without response. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

