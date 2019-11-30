President Buhari assures of security in Gulf of Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, assured that leaders of neighbouring countries will work together and provide all necessary assistance to secure the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, on the side line of the 2019 Gas Summit, Buhari expressed concern on the rate of piracy, kidnapping and smuggling in the Gulf of Guinea, calling for more concerted effort to end the tide of illegality.

“Our neighbourhood is very strong. Our Navy is doing a good job. We are going to give them equipment and make them more competent. We share the oil fields and so much in common.

“We will secure the Gulf absolutely,” President Buhari said.

In agreement with Nguema, who hosted of the summit, that Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea will provide joint patrols, Buhari added that it will be “more cost effective when we work together. We have to jointly protect ourselves.”

The President also held another meeting with the Secretary General of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Sanusi Barkindo, where he was briefed on an important upcoming meeting of the organization in December.

The OPEC meeting will decide on the sharing output production quotas as the current agreement binding the members will run out in March 2020.

Buhari assured that he will secure the best possible deal for the country at the meeting.