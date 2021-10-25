Police set date, venue for CBT test for constable recruitment in Enugu

The police Enugu have set and venue for Computer-Based Test (CBT) the  2020 Recruitment of 10,000 Police Constables into the Nigeria Police.

The  Public Relations   of the police command Enugu State , ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the disclosure a statement on Monday.

“It will hold on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Foretrust Digital Consulting Limited located at 93A/94A, Premier Layout, by New Artisan, near Dunamis Church, Enugu at 7:30a.m.

“All the candidates, who applied and attended the exercise last year (2020) are advised to visit the recruitment portal on: www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to check their recruitment status and print the CBT examination slip before Oct. 28, 2021.

“Those who had earlier checked and printed the examination slips are advised to revisit the portal, -check and reprint the slip the mentioned period.

“Consequently, qualified candidates are to  come along with printout of their CBT examination slips and appear white shirts and shorts, as well as observe stipulated COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face mask during the exercise,” he said.

Ndukwe advised  the candidates to conduct themselves the most acceptable manner.

“The command is warning eligible qualified candidates against falling prey to job scammers, as the recruitment is absolutely free and any pecuniary obligation.

“They are also enjoined to 08100004507 for further enquiries regarding the exercise,” he said. (NAN) 

