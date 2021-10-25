Riyadh: Niyi Adebayo joins Buhari’s entourage, Dabiri-Erewa steps down

The Presidency says the Minister of Industry , Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, will be joining President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage for the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

An updated statement issued on the president’s trip to Riyadh by Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja indicated that the that the name of the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, which was initiatially included on the trip, was missing.

Other Ministers, who made the trips included that of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji are also part of the president’s entourage to the investment conference.

Some of the invitees from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe, Leo Stan Ekeh, Alan Seinfield and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

An earlier statement by the presidential aide on Sunday, said that the three-day event, with the theme, INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers.

He said participants would deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

Shehu further disclosed that President Buhari would perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Mecca before returning to the country on Friday. (NAN)

