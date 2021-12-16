Plateau takes over ownership of Jos Inland Container Depot

Plateau has formally taken over the ownership of the Jos Inland Container Depot (ICD) from Duncan Maritime Ventures Nig. Ltd.

The depot is sited at Heipang in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The Memorandum of Agreement signifying the change in ownership was signed on Wednesday in Jos between Prof. Danladi Atu, Secretary to the State Government and Chief Godfrey Bawa, Managing Director of Duncan Ventures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ICD, an idea conceived by the Federal Ministry of Transport through the Nigerian Shippers Council established inland depots in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Duncan ventures won the bid for the Jos ICD on Public-Private Partnership arrangement and specifically on Build Own Operate and Transfer agreement, signed in 2006.

Speaking after signing the pact, Atu said the decision by the state government to buy off the ICD at a cost of N2.2 billion was based on its economic benefits.

“Duncan ventures informed the Shippers Council of its intention to divest from the ICD, and because of its economic benefits, the state approached the Shippers Council and expressed the desire to acquire it.

“It was agreed that the total consideration of N2.2 billion be paid to Duncan Ventures; this the government is paying and it forms part of government’s equity in a future arrangement.

“Government has to make this payment because with an ICD in Jos import and export processes at the facility will move congestion away from seaports.

“It will revitalise export of agricultural produce leading to multi-product economy and the creation of employment opportunities, the stemming of rural-urban drift, as well as increase in government’s revenue.

“Plateau has the comparative advantage in agriculture, so this will aid in opening up the economic space of the state with a lot of other socio-economic benefits,’’ he said.

Prof. Atu added that the decision by would facilitate the creation of a free trade zone in the state and attract investments from logistics, manufacturing and processing, among others.

In his remarks, Mr Mainasara Illo, a Director at Duncan ventures, described the Jos ICD as leading in the country owing to its strategic location.

“It is the only terminal in the country that is located next to an airport, which is an added advantage. It is also close to rail lines and just about a kilometre to a major highway.

“It will encourage young people to invest and has the capacity to create more than 5,000 jobs,’’ he said.

On her part, Efy Okolie, the North Central Coordinator of the Nigerian Shippers Council called on youths in Plateau to study courses relating to transportation.

“ICDs require experts to enable them to operate properly; Plateau youths must begin to take up courses in transport planning and logistics in institutions of higher learning.

Okolie commended the state government for the stride, adding that citizens of the state would soon start enjoying the dividends of the huge investment. (NAN)

