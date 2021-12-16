Bauchi agency distributes learning materials to 152 indigent students

The Bauchi State Agency for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (BASOVCA), says it has distributed learning materials to 152 orphans and vulnerable children of the Mohammed Abubakar College, Bauchi.

Hajiya Yelwa Tafawa-Balewa, BASOVCA’s Chairpersoon, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.Tafawa-Balewa listed the items to include school bags, exercise books, sandals, erasers, sharpeners, pencils among others.

She said the gesture was aimed at promoting the education of the OVC, encourage academic excellence and retention in school.“

The educational materials are distributed free to the students,” she said, adding that the Agency would expand the scope of the programme to mobilise participation in the 20 local government areas of the state.She reitrated government commitment towards improving the wellbeing of the OVC in the state.“

We will not relent in taking good care of such children, especially their education and health needs,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...