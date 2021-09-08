Plateau attacks: Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos North LGA

Gov. Simon Lalong of has relaxed the curfew in Jos North Government.

This is contained in a statement issued by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs , Dr Makut Macham in Jos.


Lalong said the curfew in Jos North is now to enforced from 10p.m. to 6a.m., with effect from Wednesday.

He said that the curfew was reviewed the State Security Council meeting at House Jos, over the recent attacks in the state .

The governor, however said, the curfew in Jos South and Bassa Local still from 10p.m. to 6a.m.

The governor also relaxed the total ban on operations of tricycles.

“This means that no tricycle will allowed to operate between the hours of 6p.m. to 6a.m.

“However, the ban on motorcycles within the Jos/Bukuru Metropolis in force and will continue to ensure that violators are arrested and punished according to the law.

”The is working on innovations, legislations and enforcement modules, for enhancing security, effectiveness and availability of public in the State.

will  soon unveiled to ensure safety of passengers,” he said.

He thanked the people of for their cooperation in complying to its directives, while urging them to continue to support in restoring normalcy to the State.

Lalong also thanked all stakeholders within and outside the State for their of concern over recent attacks in Plateau.

He assured that his administration would continue to pursue the path of peaceful coexistence.

Lalong also stated that criminals and crisis merchants bent on tarnishing the enviable image of the State, would fished out and dealt with. (NAN)

