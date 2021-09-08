Adamawa ALGON passes vote of confidence on Fintiri

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Adamawa has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for the achievements recorded so far.

ALGON Chairman Jingi Rufai, made this known after a stakeholders’ meeting in Yola.

He said that the 21 local government chairmen have unanimously endorsed Fintiri to run for the second term in office.

”Gov. Fintiri has recorded unprecedented achievements that set a record in the state and Nigeria in general.

”Some of the achievements include; urban renewal projects, security, health, education, agriculture, women and youth empowerment programmes as well as rural feeder roads.

”We in ALGON, being Fintiri’s ambassadors at the grassroots level, are proud of Fintiri,” he said.

The forum, he said equally endorsed the PDP leadership in the state, led by Alhaji Tahir Shehu.

Speaking after the vote of confidence was passes, Fintiri expressed his appreciation and urged the council chairmen to redouble their efforts in discharge of their responsibilities in the grassroots.

He assured to continue providing more dividends of democracy across the state before the end of his first tenure. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...