Plateau assembly crisis:Rival thugs clash as embattled speaker, loyal members meet

November 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The crisis rocking Plateau State House Assembly on Monday as rival thugs supporting the two contending sides clashed at the assembly’ complex resulting in the breaking some doors and windows the building.The fighting ensued when the embattled Speaker, Abok Ayuba, and the lawmakers loyal to him were a meeting inside the assembly’ complex.

The News Agency (NAN) recalls that Ayuba was on Oct. 27 impeached by 8 members the assembly and elected Yakubu Sanda as the new .But Ayuba and members the house loyal to him held a session outside the assembly complex same day during which they suspended six of the members that impeached him, and declared him(Ayuba) as the authentic speaker of the house.Gov. Simon Lalong had recognised Sanda as the new speaker of the assembly.However, Ayuba and the lawmakers loyal to him gained access  to his office on Monday and were an executive session preparatory for a sitting when some youths staged a protest in front of the assembly complex in support of Ayuba.Some other youths believed to be loyal to Sanda, the new speaker, entered the assembly complex through the back door.This degenerated into a pandemonium as those that gained access to the building through the back door started breaking the doors and windows of the assembly to stop the lawmakers from sitting.

In a swift reaction, those that were protesting in front the complex scaled the fence and started fighting those that were destroying properties at the assembly.However, security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control, beefing up security within and outside the assembly complex.

The Plateau Commissioner Police, Edward Egbuka and Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in the state, Alexander Barunde relocated to the assembly as part efforts to the situation.A detachment personnel Operation Safe Haven has also been deployed to the assembly complex. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,