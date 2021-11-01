Borno’s Gov. Zulum appoints UniMaid lecturer as Executive Secretary, Scholarship Board

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has appointed Bala Isa as the new Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri that before the appointment, Isa was a lecturer at Borno State University.

“Fifty-year-old Isa hails from Bayo Local Government Area of Borno.

“He was also a Principal Lecturer at Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.

“Isa, currently rounding up his PhD at the University of Maiduguri, holds M.Sc. in Inorganic Chemistry, and B.Sc. in Chemistry, both from University of Maiduguri.

“He also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from Kashim Ibrahim College of Education.

“He had his secondary school education at Government Senior Science Secondary School, Biu, and Government Secondary School, Kwaya Kusar.

“The new Executive Secretary has 10 science-based publications as well as seminar papers to his credit. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, and the Chemical Society of Nigeria,’’ Gusau stated. (NAN)

