Borno’s Gov. Zulum appoints UniMaid lecturer as Executive Secretary, Scholarship Board

November 1, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has appointed Bala Isa as the new Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board.

The ’s Special Adviser Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in statement issued Monday in Maiduguri that the appointment, Isa was a lecturer at Borno State University.

“Fifty-year-old Isa hails from Bayo Local Government Area of Borno.

“He was also a Principal Lecturer at Kashim College of Education, Maiduguri.

“Isa, currently rounding up his PhD at the University of Maiduguri, holds M.Sc. in Inorganic Chemistry, and .Sc. in Chemistry, both from University of Maiduguri.

“He also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from Kashim College of Education.

“He had his school education at Government Senior Science School, Biu, and Government School, Kwaya Kusar.

“The new Executive Secretary has 10 science-based publications as well as seminar papers to his credit. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, and the Chemical Society of Nigeria,’’ Gusau stated. (NAN)

