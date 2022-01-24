PDP stalwart advises FG to take bold, informed decisions to end insecurity

Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice-Chairman, South South of the PDP has advised the Federal Government to make bold and informed decisions that would put an end to insecurity in Nigeria.

Orbih gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

He noted that that the challenge of insecurity still persisted in the country not because of a lack of security personnel or equipment but because government had yet to “take the bull by the horn” in addressing the issues.

According to him, it is clear that failure in addressing the challenges of insecurity in the country is not as a result of a lack of security personnel or equipment but “failure from the very top level of governance.

“And this is because they are not taking the bull by the horn in addressing the challenges.

“They are shying away from taking bold and informed decisions that can put an end to insecurity in the country.

“We have seen in the past promoters of groups behind some of these activities walking freely and addressing news conferences and government has not shown its displeasure at the dealings of these groups.

“We have also seen people who are in constant communication with them either negotiating with them or otherwise and nobody in government has done anything.

“The government has opportunity of gathering information from these constant visitors to the bandits.

“Such information will certainly be useful in the way forward in the government’s efforts at tackling the challenges.”

The South South PDP leader stressed that the nation had lost lives, due to insecurity when compared to some nations that were at war.

Orbih, who had in his New Year message charged Nigerians to remain united and focused, reiterated that a united Nigeria with determination to address problems would make a greater country.

It will be recalled that Orbih had in his New Year message said that the march towards national development could only be sustained if Nigerians stayed united and refused to be distracted by the myriad of challenges currently facing the country.

The PDP stalwart also tasked citizens on the need to stay focused on the opportunities laying ahead, stressing that Nigeria, given its enormous resources, remained a potential world leader and the brightest hope of the black race.

“No doubt, the preceding year had seen our dear country muddle through a lot of challenges, ranging from rising insecurity, ethnic clashes, farmer/herder crisis, unemployment, free fall of the exchange rate, mass poverty and threats to its existence.

“It is obvious that most of our individual aspirations and indeed, our collective desires as a country were scarcely met, owning largely to gaps in leadership.

“These distractions are not insurmountable. I have no doubt in my mind that the path to sustained development of Nigeria lies in strengthening its unity, the fabrics of which had been torn apart by rudderless leaderships.

“We must see the strength in our diversity. I urge Nigerians across every divide to see themselves as one and unite to build a prosperous nation founded on justice, equity and fairness,” said Orbih.

The PDP chieftain noted that God had blessed Nigeria as a country with enormous human and material resources.

“We must stay focused on the opportunities that lay ahead and prepare ourselves to ride on the hope of a brighter and prosperous new year.”

On the 2023 general elections, Orbih urged Nigerians not to hesitate to vote for the PDP at the presidential and others elections.

According to him, the PDP has a robust security blue print on how to tackle insecurity when voted to power.

He noted that from the party’s rally in Lagos and Delta last week, the signs were clear that Nigerians were tired of the present leadership in the country.

He added that this informed the mass movement to the PDP by those who were disenchanted in other parties.

“So as it happened in Lagos and Delta States, so it will be acrossother states as we approach 2023,” he stated. (NAN)

