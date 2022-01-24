2 drivers docked for allegedly stealing tricycle

Two drivers were on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a tricycle worth N950,000.

The police charged Benjamin Ogunleye, 20 and Idris Asodo, 22, with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in September 2021 at Ayobo, Lagos State.

She said that the defendants stole the tricycle belonging to the complainant, Mrs Nolmot Owolu.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 287 carries three years’ imprisonment for stealing while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate O.A Dirisu gave the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

Dirisu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Feb. 22. (NAN)

