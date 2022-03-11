Osun Election: YPP set to hold primaries March 12

By Diana Omueza

The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has set March 12 to conduct its primary election to pick its candidate for the Osun governorship polls holding on July 16.Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, the National Publicity Secretary of the party made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

Wale-Martins, who noted that conducting the primary election was sacrosanct, said, “The NEC at the end of its meeting took some far-reaching decisions on several issues that will help to reposition the party.“A part of it is that the conduct of Osun state primary is now sacrosanct and will now hold on March 12. To this end, an electoral committee has been constituted for the exercise.

”He also said that NEC had approved a 2-day stakeholders’ summit scheduled to hold from March 18 to March 20 in Abuja.He listed those expected at the summit to include all YPP state chairmen and other critical stakeholders of the party, including the YPP Presidential aspirant, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim. (NAN)

