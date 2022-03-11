ASUU: Local chapter urges support of sister unions

By Fidelia Okosodo

The Ambrose Alli Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged trade unions within the university system, to form a common front in addressing the issues at stake.

Chairman of the chapter, Mr Cyril Onobosele, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Friday.

Onobosele urged the Federal Government to sign the 2009 renegotiated agreement, aimed at improving universities’ teaching and learning outcomes, saying that the ongoing strike was due to lack of attention to universities.

According to him, lack of funding of universities, unfriendly conditions of service of academic staff, poor remuneration and university autonomy, are the contending issues that often lead to strikes by the union.

The ASUU scribe advised the union to be resolute in its demands by insisting on the conclusion of the renegotiated agreement to ensure all the lingering issues were resolved once and for all.

“The issues ASUU is bringing to the front burner are about infrastructure development, good teaching and learning conditions for staff and and students, aimed at ensuring effective academic activities,” he said.

Onobosele said though the strike was to draw the attention of stakeholders and the Federal Government to meeting the needs of ASUU, the industrial action was no doubt affecting both students and lecturers.

According to him therefore, the ASUU strike has both positive and negative effects.

“I will advise the students to endure and join hands with other unions within the university in ensuring that the Federal Government meets the demands of ASUU,” he said. (NAN)

