Osinbajo support group distributes educational materials to students

A group promoting the leadership virtues of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo began the distribution of educational materials to public secondary schools students in some states of the federation on Monday.

Leader of the group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), Mr Sylvanus Ojo, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the exercise was also used commemorate Nigeria’s 2021 Independence Day celebration.

The celebration held on Oct. 1.

Ojo stated that OGO distributed educational materials to students of Government Secondary School, Guruku, Mararaba and Community Secondary School, Suleja in Nasarawa and Niger states, respectively, to kick-start the programme.

He added that the delay resulted from the fact that schools were on holiday during the celebration.

He stated that OGO decided to celebrate the nation’s independence with young citizens by propagating Osinbajo’s exemplary attributes manifesting in his love for education and passion for young people.

The OGO leader noted that the group desired that young citizens absorbed Osinbajo’s leadership qualities to prepare them as responsible and patriotic leaders in the future.

He stressed that young citizens must be guided early in life to adopt excellent qualities derivable through mentoring to guarantee brighter future.

“We believe that these young people will one day control the leadership space. It is important to let them see the beauty of patriotism, loyalty, dedication, humility, inclusiveness, and tolerance which the vice-president represents.

“If we miss out on this, then we have lost the opportunity to rightly groom a successor generation that will drive this nation after current sets of leaders may have vacated the scene.

“We must be thinking about the prosperity of our nation alongside the quality of generations of her leaders. And this must begin now,’’ Ojo stated.

Addressing the students of Government Secondary School, Mararaba, one of the organisers, Mr Akin Makanjuola, admonished them to emulate the vice-president to become good citizens.

“If you imbibe the qualities of Prof. Osinbajo, you will become good citizens. We are here to share these ideas with you, to galvanise you for a better future,’’ he was quoted as saying.

In his remarks, the school’s vice-principal, Mr A. Adams advised the students to use these materials well and to also attain the level of Osinbajo.

A Senior Secondary II student at the school, Paul Abang, won a cash prize for his understanding of some qualities of the vice-president.

He said he aspired to be like Osinbajo and pledged to inculcate his qualities and show discipline at all times.

“I will always imbibe the qualities of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. I think I need to be disciplined everywhere I find myself inwardly and outwardly,’’ he said.

Another student, Ahmed Fatimah said: “we would like to thank the vice-president for the privilege of his support group reaching out to us and making us to know more about him.’’

At Community Secondary School in Suleja, a Junior Secondary School student, Princess Igwe, also went home with a cash prize.

“I will use the books given for my notes and also to always remember my vice-president. God bless him,’’ she said.

The vice-principal of the school, Mrs Amina Mohammed, commended OGO for outreach and promised that the school would always motivate students to become good citizens. (NAN)

