Kalu condoles with Jukun race on Musa-Ibi Kuvyo’s death

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba on the death of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11.



Kalu, in a condolence statement issued on Monday in Abuja, extolled the virtues of the late traditional ruler and described him as a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.



The former governor of Abia stressed that the deceased played patriotic roles in nation building in various capacities.



Describing the demise of the traditional ruler as a huge loss to the traditional institution across Nigeria, Kalu urged the Jukun race to uphold the good legacies of their late monarch.



According to Kalu, the reign of the late paramount ruler brought peace and unity across Taraba.



Kalu extended his condolences to the Kwararafa race over the loss.



“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I sympathise with the Jukun race over the demise of Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11.



“The death of the paramount ruler is a huge loss to Taraba state and Nigeria in general.



“During his 45-year reign, the late chief attracted robust development to his domain and Taraba state in general.



“He left behind good deeds for the Jukun race to uphold.



“The late traditional ruler will be remembered for his passion for the growth and progress of Taraba state and Nigeria,” Kalu added and prayed for his eternal rest. (NAN)

