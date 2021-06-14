Osinbajo, Fayemi laud Oba’s development efforts

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday lauded the development efforts of the traditional ruler of Iru, Victoria Island Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II.

Osinbajo made the commendation at the grand finale of the first year anniversary of the Oba, also known as Oniru of Iru.

The Vice President congratulated the traditional ruler for the tremendous achievements witnessed in the community since he ascended the throne a year ago.

Osinbajo described Oba Lawal as a royal father he had great respect for, having known and worked with him in the Lagos State Public Service for many years.

According to Osinbajo, the future of the community is bright and more developments are expected to spring up in Iru with Oba Lawal on the throne.

“He is a visionary leader and he often ensures that his programmes come to fruition in a very short time. We have had some conversations that could help bring developments to Iru.

“This anniversary is a very exciting one for me and I want to use this medium to congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I pray that there will be many more years for us to celebrate his reign in Iru,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Governor’s Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that the Iru community had witnessed tremendous progress in a short space of time.

Fayemi added that the background of the traditional ruler in urban regeneration, housing and sustainable developments is now paying off for the community.

“I have seen tremendous progress within the one year that he assumed office. I have seen all that he had done in the town and I must commend him.

“I know his background in urban regeneration and housing development in the country. I know his capacity. I also know this community fairly well because I visit here fairly regularly.

“I have seen the new gate, the cleaning up of the community and the health centre.

“I know his capacity, I know his training and background in urban regeneration, housing and sustainable development.

“I am not surprised but we are beginning to see a new Iru – organised, progressive, developed and focused.

“That’s what we expect from our Oba and that is what we are getting,” Fayemi said.

Responding, Oba Lawal thanked the Federal and Lagos State Governments, indigenous people of Iru, residents and the business community for their support in the last one year.

The Oba said he would focus more on the development of the community, the reduction of poverty and opportunities to create jobs for the people, adding that these are very important to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that upon ascension to the throne, the traditional ruler met with stakeholders and came up with a scheme called ‘Let’s Grow Iru Land Together (LEGILT)’.

Oba Lawal said the feedback he got from the stakeholders was what drove his vision for the community in terms of social intervention, infrastructural and environmental sustainability.

“We have looked at where and how we can intervene in infrastructure; environmental sustainability is another core aspect that we want to focus on.

“Because the community is bordered by the sea to the South, the Atlantic Ocean to the north, I have made up my mind, after due consultation and survey, that the development of Iru, the reduction of poverty and opportunities to create jobs for the people are very important.

“From the survey that was carried out, it was discovered that more than 70 per cent of the Iru Community are youths and women.

“What this translates to is that we need to provide intervention for them in close collaboration with the private investors that are in the community as well as strong support from the State and Federal Governments,” he said.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasir Obasa, and his colleagues, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, and traditional rulers, amongst other dignitaries. (NAN)