Masari restates commitment to water supply

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has restated his commitment to provide Katsina metropolis and environs with enough water for drinking and domestic uses.

Masari stated this when he conducted newsmen to the Ajiwa Water Treatment plant at the outskirts of Katsina town on Sunday as part of the June 12 National Democracy Day Celebration.

He explained that people in Katsina metropolis and environs will soon have adequate water supply.

“This is in view of the fact that I have rehabilitated Ajiwa Water Dam to achieve that objective.

“The dam will now have the capacity to supply 50 million litres of water to Katsina metropolis and environs, although we are not saying that the issue of water problem will completely be over,” Masari said.

Meanwhile, the governor has called on the people of the state to join hands to tackle security challenges.

He said addressing the security problem is a collective responsibility, pointing out that it should not be left for the government alone to address.

“We have taken steps to enable farmers to go back to the field during this rainy season,” the governor added. (NAN)