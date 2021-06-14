Masari restates commitment to water supply

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has restated his commitment to Katsina metropolis and environs with water for drinking and domestic uses.

Masari stated this when he conducted newsmen to Ajiwa Water Treatment plant at outskirts of Katsina town on Sunday as part of June 12 Democracy Day Celebration.

He explained that people in Katsina metropolis and environs will soon adequate water supply.

“This is in view of fact that I rehabilitated Ajiwa Water Dam to that objective.

dam will now capacity to supply 50 million litres of water to Katsina metropolis and environs, although we are not saying that issue of water problem will completely be over,” Masari said.

Meanwhile, the governor has called on the people of the state to join hands to tackle challenges.

He said the problem is a collective responsibility, pointing out that it should not be left for the government alone to address.

“We have taken steps to enable farmers to go back to the field during this rainy season,” the governor added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,