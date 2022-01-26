Osinbajo commends Catholic Church for social, civic roles

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Catholic Church over the social and civic roles it plays in Nigeria.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday, said the vice president received a delegation of the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) led by its National President, Dame Mary Gonsum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo said that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure things were done right and absolutely committed to the progress of the people and the country.

“That is a genuine commitment; he has spent most of his life in public service at various levels.

“One thing that is evident is that if there is anyone committed to the progress of this country, he is.”

The vice president reaffirmed Federal Government’s resolve in ensuring things run smoothly in the country.

He said he was pleased with that the CWON visited and spoke words of encouragement.

“Very frequently, we hear criticism; it is encouragement that is often not easy to come by.

“ Every one of us is aware of the social and civic role that the Catholic Church plays in our nation.

“ This is also evident in the work that you are doing as the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria with the schools, hospitals and the various ways the civic and social lives of people in our country have improved; a lot of it is in the efforts of the Catholic Church.

“There would be times a country is faced with challenges; it is the leadership and not just political leadership;, but I mean civic and religious leaderships such as yourselves who rise in support of the country by way of prayers, encouragement, and admonition,” he said.

Osinbajo expressed his gratitude for the visit by the Catholic women drawn from across the country and the words of encouragement from them.

On her part, Gonsum commended the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari.

She lauded the proactive and far-reaching policies/actions of the government with regards to the fight against corruption, terrorism/insurgency and banditry.

“The purchase and induction of the super Tucano fighter Jets is an indication of the commitment of this administration to bring to an end, terrorism and banditry in our dear country Nigeria.

“The boost given to the economy through job creation and support to rice farmers, which has greatly reduced our dependence on imported rice besides small and medium scale industries, youth/women empowerment is equally commendable.

“The MarketMoni, TraderMoni programmes of the Federal Government has also brought stability to the petty traders.

“Also, worthy of mention is the distribution of gas cylinders and regulators which has impacted positively and given the electorates new lease of life.

“It will not only reduce the risk associated with the use of firewood and charcoal as a means of cooking but also desertification and other environmental hazards among many others,’’ she said.

In attendance at the meeting were the CWON National Chaplain, Very Rev. Fr. Benedict, Okike, National Sister-Adviser, Rev. Sr. Shade Adesanya, other top officials and members of the organisation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

