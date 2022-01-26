Court orders forfeiture of fraudster’s phone, apple wristwatch

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court on Wednesday ordered the forfeiture of an internet fraudster’s cell phone and apple wristwatch to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna office, charged the applicant, Timothy Daniel, with impersonation and internet fraud.

Delivering judgment, Khobo, also sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty of the charge.

The judge gave him an option to pay N1 million fine.

Additionally, he held that the convict must write an undertaking to be of good behavior in the future.

Earlier, the EFCC Prosecution Counsel, E.K. Garba informed the court that the convict misrepresented his identity to defraud unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Garba told the court that the defendant did send electronic messages which materially misrepresented his identity to Jasime Cole, a woman in the U. S. and she suffered financial loss of 18,237 dollars.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The defence counsel, Mr Gabriel Isaiah, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender who had since become remorseful for his actions. (NAN)

