Onu: FG focused on building world class institutions

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the Ministry is focused on building a Ministry that is recognised as the best in Africa and at par with the best in the world.

Dr. Onu made this known, at the inauguration of governing boards and council of agencies/institutes on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister said that value addition will continue to be a goal of the Federal Government in reshaping and repositioning Nigeria as a technologically advanced nation.

Dr. Onu emphasised the need for strengthening national institutions due to the current situation of Nigeria’s institutions being ranked among the weakest in the World by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He urged the newly appointed board members to contribute positively to the overall development of their respective agencies.

Dr. On further said that the policies that will be developed through programmes, projects and activities must impact positively on the agencies respective mandates.

He said “Using the enormous power of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), our focus will be on the development of abundant natural resources as well as the orderly exploitation of huge potentials of our people and business”.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Senate committee chairman on Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Uche Ekwunie said that more funding will boost Research and Innovation outputs. She called for newly appointed board members to develop strategies to reposition their agencies positively.

