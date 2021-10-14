Senate concurs with the House, asks NCAA to suspend issuance of AOC to NG Eagle

The Senate has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to stop forthwith the issuance of an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) to NG Eagle, an airline being birthed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, stated this in a letter signed to the NCAA and made available to aviation Correspondents in Lagos, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House of Representatives had similarly directed the NCAA to stop forthwith, the issuance of the AOC to NG Eagle.

Adeyemi said the committee issued the directive based on the joint petition to the Senate by the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals challenging the issuance of the AOC over huge debts owed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“The petition categorically stipulated that the application for AOC is unrealistic and unfeasible as the debt profile of Arik Air which is presently under receivership by AMCON is enormous.

“Therefore, the notion that AOC be granted to NG Eagle while it uses Arik Air aircraft, which accounts for part of the assets of Arik Air will invariably undermine the receivership.

“Having carefully considered the submission by the unions, the Senate Committee on Aviation, in consonance with the House Committee on Aviation, hereby directs you to immediately suspend the issuance of AOC to NG Eagle.

“The essence of this suspension is to enable the committee and relevant authorities carry out a thorough investigation of all allegations levelled by the unions in the petition,” he said.

Adeyemi said the committee expected full compliance with the directive until a resolution was achieved. (NAN)

