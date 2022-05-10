Only accredited CBOs will access, provide services on NYSC portal — D-G

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says henceforth, only Cyber-Cafe Business Operators (CBOs) registered

and accredited by the scheme’s CBO Online App Platform will access and provide services on its portal.

The Director-General, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a ceremony to unveil the NYSC Online App for registration

and accreditation of CBOs.

According to him, CBOs are critical stakeholders in the NYSC scheme, as they provide numerous online services on its portal for both prospective

and serving youth corps members.

He added that “unfortunately, we have observed with concern, the nefarious activities perpetrated by some CBOs under the guise of

carrying out NYSC online registration for unsuspecting clients.”

Ibrahim said some of the nefarious practices were extortion and exploitation of prospective youth corps members and mismatch of their data.

Others are the use of pre-designed printout format to collect prospective youth corps members’ registration details, which often

leads to erroneous swapping of information.

He, however, said that the benefits of the app includes sanity in the NYSC online registration process, encouragement of CBOs to work

as partners with the NYSC and ensuring adequate security on the NYSC online registration portal.

Others are blocking of quacks and fraudulent CBOs from providing online services to unsuspecting prospective and serving youth corps members.

Mrs Christy Uba, the NYSC Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, said that the project involved registering,

certifying and monitoring over 2000 CBOs nationwide.

She added that the new app was a step in the right direction as it would ensure that stakeholders understood and appreciated the NYSC

new policy and direction, especially in enshrining data integrity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

