FRSC remains focused to achieve safest road by 2030 – Oyeyemi

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, says the corps is determined to bestow on Nigeria, a country with one of the safest road globally by 2030.



Oyeyemi said this at the opening of a two-week training programme on Basic Management Trainers’ and Advanced Management Trainers’ for the FRSC Management Team on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training is being conducted by the Centre for Management Development (CMD).

He said the training was aimed at equipping the participants with the needed skills to boost administrative performance of the corps to match the expectations of its collective goals.



According to him, the objective is to enable all the participants meet their learning needs which is targeted at increasing efficiency and performances.

“In our resolve to bring out innovation and measures to improve road safety and reduce road crashes in the country, it has become imperative for the corps to embrace this great opportunity.



“This training programme avails critical review to assist in reinforcing the corps goals and also evolve the requisite activities towards accomplishing them.

“The role of managerial services as inputs into other sectors of the Corps is crucial, including their contribution to service delivery and productivity,“ he said.



He said the programme would further direct the corps’ collective commitment towards sustaining its established priorities and ensure that all the tiers of the corps remain focused.



Oyeyemi added that the training would also by extension, helps FRSC in achieving the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS II) 2021 – 2030), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

He said that with the Nigeria’s ascension to the six UN Convention on Road Traffic and Africa Road Safety Charter, more diligence to forecast, plan, organise, command and control for effective and efficient outcomes was required.



He said that FRSC took manpower development seriously as the FRSC Staff and Command College, Udi, had graduated its first set of Senior Course 1 while the first set of Junior Course would be inaugurated on May 20.

The Director-General of CMD, Mr Bitrus Chinoko, said the training was designed to provide the participants with knowledge, skills, attitude and values needed to competently perform their functions.

Chinoko said the programme was targeted at equipping them with skills aimed at tailoring training to effectively meet the needs of clients.

He said the participants would be exposed to practical learning exercises and computer practices as it would affect the programme.

According to him, audio visual aids would also be used to reinforce learning methods.

“On your part, you are required to pay close attention and participate actively; observing all rules targeted at making the workshop effective and worthwhile,” he said. (NAN)

