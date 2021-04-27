Ondo State recorded above 85 per cent coverage in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Dr Francis Akanbiemu made the claim in Akure on Tuesday at a one-day stakeholders meeting on COVID-19 emerging issues and vaccine hesitancy.

“The remaining 15 per cent coverage in the first phase still remains significant to us in the state and all hands have been put on deck to ensure 100 per cent coverage in the next exercise.

“This is the reason we engage in continuous sensitisation, and awareness programmes on radio and television stations and at places of worship in the state.

“Citizens must change their disbelief about the vaccine as it is not in any way inimical to health as is being told on social media,’’ he said.

Akanbiemu stressed that the second phase would concentrate on people above 50 years of age and those who are less than 50 years, but have health challenges like diabetes and hypertension.

He said Tuesday’s meeting aimed at enlightening people on the need to embrace COVID-19 vaccination and further reduce the level of hesitancy.

He said government noticed some hesitancy during the first phase of vaccination, especially among health workers and other people eligible for vaccination.

He assured that government would intensify efforts to prevent a recurrence in the second phase of vaccination in June.

Director, Disease Control and Immunisation in the state, Dr Victor Adefesoye, said the state took delivery of 73,570 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in March for the first phase.

Adefesoye enumerated challenges faced during the administration of the first doses to include initial internet failure, hesitancy among target population, and intrusion by non-targeted population. (NAN)

