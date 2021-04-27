Delta Government has directed officers on salary grade levels 12 and below, who had been working from home for some months now, to resume duty on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa approved the directive that the affected workers should resume work on Wednesday.

He said that the workers who had been at home as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, should return at their duty posts by 8 a.m. and close at the approved closing time on all work days.

The commissioner, however, urged the workers to ensure that they complied with the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“They must maintain physical distancing, ensure regular washing or sanitising of their hands, and wear face masks, ” he said.

Aniagwu said that Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in ministries, departments and agencies should ensure strict compliance with the directive. (NAN).

