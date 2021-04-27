COVID-19: Delta Govt. directs workers on GL12, below to resume duty

Delta Government has directed officers on salary grade levels 12 and below, who had been working home for some months , to duty on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that  Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa approved the directive that the affected workers should work on Wednesday.

He said that the workers who had been at home as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, should return at their duty posts by 8 a.m. and close at the approved closing on all work days.

The commissioner, however, urged the workers to ensure that they complied with the COVID-19  preventive protocols.

“They must physical distancing, ensure regular washing or sanitising of their hands, and wear face masks, ” he said.

Aniagwu said that Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in ministries, departments and agencies should ensure strict compliance with the directive. (NAN).

