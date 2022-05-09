Ondo commissioner urges LMC, club owners to educate fans on good behaviour

Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Otunba Dele Ologun, has urged football stakeholders in the country, especially the League Management Committee (LMC), to educate fans on good behaviour.

Ologun, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure, said that it should be mandatory for club owners to educate their fans and supporters on the right behaviour during and after matches.

The commissioner stressed that football is a game that should foster unity and development among the people.

He noted that the recent happenings in the Nigerian league called for a rethink, citing the case of Kano Pillars and Katsina United some weeks ago, and the just-concluded match between Sunshine Stars and Gombe United.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunshine Stars’ Captain, Abe Sunday, was injured with an object thrown from the stands on matchday 27 of the Nigeria Professional Football League that ended 0-1 away, against Gombe United.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the actions of some fans that attacked the Sunshine Stars captain and another player, Ejike Uzoechi.

Ologun said that such action was “uncalled for and very wrong as football is a game of you lose some, you win some”.

“Fans should be decisive enough to celebrate good players either from their team or from the opposing team because football is meant to entertain, foster unity, growth, and development,” he said. (NAN)

