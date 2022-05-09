FRSC warns motorists against speeding to avoid crashes

Mr Mathew Olonisaye, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Sector Commander, has urged motorists to desist from speeding while driving, to avoid road crashes.

Olonisaye, who was represented by the Deputy Corps Commander Operations, Mr David Irunoje, said that speeding was the major cause of road crashes in the country.

He gave the warning during the event marking the 2022 commemoration of West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) at All State Transport Company Park, Itam in Uyo on Monday.

He expressed displeasure that though some of the road crashes were due to human errors like carelessness and impatient on the part of motorists.

“Road traffic crashes have caused so much bleeding on our roads and the need to curb the negative trend is imperative.

“Road traffic crashes in itself is a plague because it focuses on cutting short the lives of bread winners and future generation.

“In commemorating the 2022 WARSO, the corps has mapped out measures to sensitise the motoring public to the need to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, to achieve zero deaths on our roads.

“All road users are admonished to avoid speeding, use of phone while driving, avoid all forms of distracted driving, avoid one way driving and avoid lane indiscipline while on roads,” Olonosaye said.

Olonisaye expressed happiness that the UN adopted resolution 74/229, which would improve global road safety between 2021 and 2030, stressing that at least 50 per cent of road traffic deaths and injuries would be reduced by 2030.

He said the theme: “Towards a Zero Bleeding on Our Roads” was apt and urged drivers to be careful while on roads and obey speed limit to avoid road crashes.

“As the corps makes efforts to ensure the sustenance of lives on our roads, all hands should be on deck to achieve this feat.

“Remember road safety is a shared responsibility and the safer the roads, the fuller the lives,” he said.

In his remarks, the Manager of All State Transport Company in Itam, Mr Michael Acholonu, commended the FRSC for the efforts at improving safety on the roads.

Acholonu said that FRSC sensitisation over the years had reduced road crashes.

He assured that drivers in the transport fleet had been cautioned on the need to adhere to stipulated speed limit to avoid accident.

“I am overwhelmed with what I’m seeing today, the sensitisation has benefited us a lot.

“The FRSC in Uyo has been of great help to the transport company because the sensitisation had reduced road accidents in the transport sector,” he said. (NAN)

