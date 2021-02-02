Okowa charges women to pray for the nation, families

The wife of the Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has called on Nigerian women to give more time to praying for the peace and security of the nation.

Okowa made the call during the sixth edition of the annual ‘Mothers Arise’ programme held in Asaba on Tuesday.

She said that women praying for the nation and families would go a long way in bringing peace as well as helping to check some of the security challenges facing the nation.

Speaking on the theme of the programme, ‘Faith for all Seasons’, the governor’s wife emphasised the need for everyone to live with the consciousness of a life after now.

She said, ” There is a life after here and if we must live and end well, we must live with eternity in view.

“Let our actions and inactions be guided by the knowledge of the fact that everyone will be rewarded for their actions, whether right or wrong”.

Okowa used the opportunity to admonish everyone to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocol, saying that the virus, though deadly, could be contained by observing laid down COVID-19 guidelines.

The Guest Speaker, Pastor Blessing Amaechi, in her opening sermon emphasised the importance of exercising faith in order to overcome the challenges of the present time.

“You need faith to understand that you were created for a purpose. As women, we should understand that we are the hope of our world.

“If we are able to put ourselves in order and perform the assignment given to us, most of the problems in our world today would be non-existent,” Amaechi said.

She advised women to take their spiritual call more seriously than before, saying that God was never tired of showing Himself faithful in the lives of the called.

The annual event, which is essentially characterised by prayers and supplications for families, the church, state and nation, attracted top profile women, including the wife of a former governor of the state, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan. (NAN)