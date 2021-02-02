Buhari returns to Abuja after 4-day official visit to Daura, Katsina State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja after four-day official visit to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential aircraft carrying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.p.m.

NAN reports that the president was welcomed at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and some government officials.

While in Daura, President Buhari participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise at the Sarkin Yara ward on Saturday.

The president later hosted some APC governors who earlier accompanied him to the venue of the registration exercise.

Buhari, who also spoke to newsmen at the venue of the exercise, assured Nigerians of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets.

While appreciating the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage, the president said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts would be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget. We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide,’’ Buhari had said.

The president said the administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country.

”We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.’’

On Jan. 31 in Daura, President Buhari and Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI, also had telephone conversation where the two leaders agreed to a joint efforts towards realization of strategic development projects that include Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

NAN reports that the president, who will preside over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, has since retired to his official residence at the Presidential Villa Abuja.(NAN)