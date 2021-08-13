Ogun farmers sensitised to adopt climate-smart techniques to avert food crisis

Farmers in Ogun state have been advised to incorporate climate smart agriculture practices in their production, in order to have best yields from their farms.

The state Director, Tree Crops and Rural Development, Mr James Oyesola gave the advice at a sensitisation conference for core stakeholders in the cassava value chain, held in Abeokuta.

The sensitisation programme was organised by Ogun State Government, in collaboration with the Regional Centre for Excellence (RCE) of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun.

Oyesola said the sensitisation programme was organised for farmers as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change in food production.

He added that the meeting was borne out of the need to have a holistic view and approach regarding the consequences of climate change on farming and its impact on farmers, especially those in the cassava value chain.

According to him, climate-smart techniques are new innovations and techniques that insulate agricultural produce from the devastating effects of changes in weather conditions.

He noted that the State government had been proactive in advocating for climate smart agricultural practices for farmers.

The practice, he added, could vary from location, specific prediction of weather, land testing and free distribution of cassava stems that are location-specific, as well as training programmes on new technology and techniques of farming.

“We have been on this campaign for climate smart agricultural practices for some time now and we’re not resting on our oars, because research is always constant.

“As new results are received, we bring this information to our farmers to incorporate in their activities and it has been beneficial to those that adhere to the guidelines.

“I urge everyone to play their part in mitigating the impact of climate change, because we don’t want a situation that can lead to food crisis”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the RCE, Ogun chapter, Dr Patience Tunji-Olayeni noted that our planet was currently going through environmental crisis, like flooding and drought, which could affect food production negatively.

She noted that all hands should be on deck to prevent the looming food crisis, as government could not do it alone.

“We want to forestall a food crisis, that’s why we at Covenant University, being a research-intensive institution, are joining other groups around the world to make climate demands from our leaders.

“In Nigeria, our government should invest in climate smart agriculture, research, renewable energy and green jobs for the sustenance of our people and the nation”, she stated.

Tunji-Olayeni noted that further deliberations would be held with government on their resolutions, which would seek new ways to embrace green technology and adaptive measures to curtail the negative impacts of climate change.

A member of the RCE at the event, Dr. Ngozi Adeleye revealed that the fact-finding meeting aimed to device ways to create climate change awareness at the grassroots, saying that being a staple food, cassava was made the focal point with a view to avert food crisis.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Rasheed Babatunde and Edun Olanike applauded the organisers for the initiative, saying that they were now better informed on how to improve their yields. (NAN)

