MINILS mourns Mohammed Fawehinmi

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremi mni, has on behalf of the Chairman, Governing Council, management and staff of the Institute commiserated with the family of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, friends and associates on the death of Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi the son of the legendary human rights activist!

The late Mohammed Fawehinmi who is a graduate of Business administration from the University of Lagos and an LLB degree holder from the University of Buckingham died at 52 on the eve of International Youth Day.

Aremu said in a statement that “Mohammed shows that it’s not how long but how well. His life also reveals that there’s ability in disability! Even on wheel chair following an unfortunate auto accident that paralyzed him for decades, his voice was nonetheless strident against injustice, greed and repression.

“He ably represented his father at the historic post humor honour for the heroes of Nigeria Democracy on June 12 in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He prayed Allah to grant the entire Chief Gani Fawenhinmi family, especially his aged mother, children, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable and irreplaceable loss, and admit the departed soul into aljanat firdaus, amen.

Fighters hardly say goodbye! Muhammed a freedom fighter is no exception, the statement said.

