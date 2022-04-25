Obaseki urges free medical outreach beneficiaries to follow up on treatment

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged beneficiaries of the free medical outreach programme organised by the state government to follow up on treatment in order to remain healthy.

Obaseki made the call on Monday in Benin while declaring open a five-day free medical outreach for the people organised in collaboration with the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas (ANPA).

“For the thousands of those who are going to get care from the team, it is expected that you should know that this is not a one-off treatment.

“When they have gone, we expect that you continue to get to the centers where you got care from, so that you will follow up on your treatment.

“The disease that kills people does not start and kill them in one day; it takes time. So we encourage people to patronise our health care centers.

“We are going to continue to connect with our ANPA members abroad through telemedicine for them to continue to provide care for us.

“This mission is aimed at providing top and critical medical services to the ordinary Edo citizens”, he said.

He said that government had encouraged the medical experts to come home and give back to the people some of the knowledge and care which they were giving to the rest of the world.

Also speaking, the President of ANPA, Dr Christopher Okunseri, said that ANPA members had the expertise to deliver good services to the people and added that health care was a right and not a privilege.

Okunseri said that the outreach was to demonstrate ANPA’s vision of a healthier Nigeria in a healthier world.

Speaking, Wife of Edo Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, said that the free medical outreach would touch thousands of lives in the state.

“We have the best physicians and other medical experts in the world right here to provide care for our people. So, let’s take advantage of it and make the best of it”, she added. (NAN)

