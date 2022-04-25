Soludo condoles ex Gov Ezeife over wife’s death 

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has condoled his predecessor and elder statesman, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife on the loss of his wife, Mrs Njideka Ezeife.

Mr Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary of Soludo disclosed this in a Statement in Awka on Monday

Aburime said Soludo, who visited Ezeife in Igboukwu his country home on Sunday, described late Mrs Ezeife as a woman of strong and impeccable character.

The governor extolled the late matriarch for standing by her husband as the first democratically elected Governor of the state which was created in 1991 until her death.

According to Soludo, Mrs Ezeife’s courageous disposition and supportive role as wife and mother during her husband’s administration will always be remembered.

He comforted Ezeife for the painful loss and prayed that God will grant the soul of his wife eternal rest as well as give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Mrs Ezeife died in December 13, 2021 at the age of 81 and has been buried.(NAN)

