Obaseki proceeds on annual vacation, transfers power to deputy

Gov. Godwin Obaseki has proceeded on his annual leave and transferred power to his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, to act in his stead while he is away.

In a statement on Friday in Benin, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor had written to the Edo Assembly, to intimate the house of the development.

He said: “The governor has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred power to his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“The Edo State House of Assembly has been duly informed about the development.

“This will be the second time the governor has transferred power to his deputy, further cementing the administration’s respect for democratic ideals as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.” ( NAN)

