UNIBEN wins land case against Edo community

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has won the case of land dispute with Uteh community.

Justice Daniel Okungbowa of an Edo High Court dismissed the claims of the community over the land on the ground that it was statute barred.

A statement by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the university, on Friday in Benin explained that the dispute over the land had been on for several years.

“Judgment has been delivered in favour of the University of Benin in the case over disputed land with the Uteh Community.

“In his ruling, Honorable Justice D. I. Okungbowa of the Edo State High Court dismissed the claims to the land by the Uteh Community in its entirety on the ground that it is statute barred.

“The dispute over the University of Benin land with Uteh Community has been on for several years,” she said.

The ownership of the land, popularly referred to as Site B, Ehanire said was vested on UNIBEN by virtue of Notice No. 337 of April 22, 1967.

According to her, the notice was published by the Mid-western State of Nigeria, Gazette No. 25, Vol. 4 of 4th May, 1967.

The affected Uteh community and the Edo Government are yet to react to the court judgment overbyhe ownership of the land. (NAN)

