NYSC pledges support for corps members’ business dream

Brig.-Gen. Shaibu Ibrahim, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says the scheme is working with financial institutions and other stakeholders to enable corps members to actualise their business dreams.

Ibrahim said this on Tuesday at the swearing-in ceremony of Batch “C” stream II corps members at the NYSC camp in Okada, Edo.

The director general said that empowerment of corps members for self-employment and wealth creation is the priority of the NYSC authorities.

He said the scheme offered opportunity for self reliance through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development of the corps members.

“Many of your predecessors who embrace vocational and entrepreneurial training on SAED (Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department) platform are now successful business owners. So choose a skill and participate fully in the trainings.

“On our part, we shall continue to work with relevant stakeholders, including financial institutions, to enable you actualise your business dreams,” he said.

Represented by the state coordinator, Abiodun Olubokola, the NYSC boss cautioned corps members against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices that could hinder their progress.

He charged the corps members to use social media to promote unity, rather than rumour peddling and promotion of hatred among the citizens.

Ibrahim also tasked the corps members on COVID-19 vaccination, saying the Federal Government has announced presentation of evidence of vaccination as a pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices from Dec. 1. (NAN)

