NYSC DG warns corps members against night, unauthorised travels

NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Tuesday warned corps members against embarking on any journey later than 6 p.m.

In the warning, passed through NYSC Coordinator in Ekiti State, Mrs Mary Chikezie, the NYSC boss also warned corps members against unauthorised and night trips.

He stated that the warning became necessary because of security and other challenges on the road.

Mrs Chikezie read the riot act at the close of the orientation programme of the 2021 Batch B Stream 2 of the service.

“The scheme has now made it mandatory that corps members can no longer embark on a journey beyond Six O’clock in the evening.

“I will like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips.

“Statistics by relevant agencies have shown that night travel is a major risk factor for road traffic accident, the timing of which may also render rescue efforts fruitless.

“On this premise, it is now mandatory for all corps members in transit to always cut short their trips from Six O’clock in the evening.

“Make sure you pass the night at military barracks and other locations officially designated safe,’’ she read.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim also warned corps members against accepting free ride from strangers, saying that any corps member traveling must board vehicles at approved motor parks.

“This is necessary to avoid falling prey to criminals pretending as commercial vehicle drivers,’’ the NYSC boss stated.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the NYSC at securing corps members at all times.

He stated that the scheme would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders to achieve the desired goals.

The NYSC boss appealed to employers not only to accept corps members that would be posted to them, but also to provide the enabling environment for them to develop their potentials.

“I urge you (employers) to provide mentorship,’’ he added.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim equally advised corps members to contribute meaningfully and positively to their host communities, warning them against local politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the closure took place as early as 7 a.m. to ensure that corps members posted to their Primary Places of Assignment and those on relocations got to their destinations in good time.

More than 1,300 corps members participated in the Stream 2 Batch B orientation course in Ekiti State. (NAN)

