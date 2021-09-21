Woodworker docked for allegedly defrauding customer

A 35- year-old woodworker, Tope Akiniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding customer of N147,000.

The police charged Akiniyi, who resides in Oke-Aro, Ogun, with two count- charge of obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 19 at Magodo Phase 11, Lagos State.

She said that the defendant obtained the money from Mr Joju Fayose, with a promise to make a cabinet, a representation he knew to be false.

After the complainant transferred the money into his account, ssaid said that the defendant absconded.

Efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money, she said, failed.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Following his not guilty plea, Magistrate O.A. Dirisu released him on bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Dirisu said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Oct. 19.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...