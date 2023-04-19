NUJ congratulates elected officials in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, the state’s Governor-elect and his running mate, Alhaji Idris Gobir, for their victory at the gubernatorial election.

In a statement jointly signed by Dalhatu Abdullahi and Muhammad Bello, Chairman and Secretary, respectively on Wednesday, also rejoiced with all the elected National and State Assembly members.

“The NUJ also congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the success of the exercise in the state.

“It also appreciated the good people of Sokoto State for their cooperation and sense of maturity during the voting exercises in spite of some few challenges,” it said.

The council further urged winners of the elections to make public interest as their watchwords not along party differences but in the interest of peace and development. (NAN)