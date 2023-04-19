Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC mobilises operatives, equipment to avert crashes, gridlocks

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has mobilised adequate logistics and personnel for the 2023 Eid-el-Fitri celebration to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users across the country.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the corps made the move in its quest to curb road crashes, and unnecessary traffic gridlocks on the highways, before, during and after the celebration.

He said the special operations for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration had been scheduled to commence from Thursday, April 20 and be terminated on Tuesday, April 25.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, as mandating that the objectives of the special operations must be achieved.

Biu named the objectives as reduction in Road Traffic Crashes, (RTCs) Road Traffic Fatalities, Road Traffic Injuries and prompt response to road traffic crash victims.

This, he said, included engagement of robust public education and enlightenments across all media platforms and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways.

He said it also included intensified enforcement on critical offences, adequate supervision, surveillance and monitoring of all commands, amongst others.

The FRSC boss said the Corps was embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users had a hitch free celebration amidst the rainy season.

According to him, about 750 Patrol Vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 25 Tow Truck and over 200 Bikes will be on the road during the special operation.

“FRSC has over the years developed this tradition of always organising special patrol operations during festive periods.

“This is a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during such celebrations.

“As such, this year’s Eid el Fitri would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations.

“They must remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes,” he said.

The Corps Marshal said the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM would continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update.

He called on all travellers to take advantage of the station, situation office numbers: 07054005754, 07054005712 08056294021/08056295022, and the FRSC toll free number, 122.

This, he said, would be to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest Command.(NAN)