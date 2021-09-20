NSITF initiates strategies for more efficient staff training

The management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trustfund (NSITF), says it has reviewed its staff training programme to make it more effective and inclusive.

The organisation’s Executive Director (Administration), Mrs Maureen Allagoa, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Allagoa explained that the review would help to ensure that members of staff of the organisation would henceforth be exposed to more impactful courses, both off and online.

She said: “Our training structure has been reviewed to make it more effective to ensure that it is all inclusive, need-based and cost effective.

“Continuous training, using online modules on different courses, will be introduced for all members of staff. We will also engage in train-the-trainer programmes to ensure effective knowledge transfer and continuous capacity building.”

Allagoa also stated that the recent audit and staff redeployment in the organisation were intended to enhance productivity as well as re-tool and build the capacity of the workers.

“The essence is to ensure that all hands are on deck towards achieving the mandate of the organisation,” she said, and advised all the staff members to take advantage of the opportunity to achieve maximum results.

According to the statement, the organisation redeployed at least 300 workers in August “after a careful consideration of their core competences, skills and qualifications”.

Also, the General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs of NSITF, Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, described the new measures as “a strategic reform in response to the allegations of misappropriation and embezzlement of funds levelled against the past management”.

Oji-Okoronkwo stated that the reform was in two phases – the first being on the reconstitution of the management team, with Dr Michael Akabogu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

She said the second phase of the reform, as approved by the Presidential Report, was the implementation of an aspect of the entire reform to stabilise the organisation and restore public confidence in it.

“Management is currently being trained to understand regulations, processes and procedures for effective workflow and increased productivity in the public service.

“The objective is to enhance management’s capacity to deliver on its mandate, while pursuing stakeholders’ satisfaction in government business,” Oji-Okoronkwo added. (NAN)

