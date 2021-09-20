Plateau residents decry hike in price of cooking gas

Residents of Plateau have decried the current prices of cooking gas.

A 12.5 kg cylinder, which sold for N4,500 before July now sells for between N6,500 and N7,000.

Some residents of Plateau, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, said that the price increase had inflicted serious hardship on the people.

Miss Philomena John, a teacher who lamented the recent hike noted that it had compelled consumers to seek alternatives in charcoal and use of firewood.

She said Nigerians should not be spending too much money to get cooking gas since the country has gas in abundance.

“The price keeps rising on daily basis; you can imagine 6 kg that sold for between N900 to N1, 200 now goes for N2, 800.

“How can an average Nigerian balance it considering the rise in prices of foodstuffs in the market.’’? She queried

“I call on government to reduce or have a fixed price for the product in order to alleviate the sufferings of the masses,’’ she said.

Mr Stepehen Nyam, a baker said the price hike has affected his business negatively.

He said the increased price of gas also led to the recent increase in the prices of bread, pastries, confectioneries and other bakery products.

““Before now, we refill 12.5 kg for N4,500, but now the price of refilling same cylinder has gone up to N6,500.

“This is not good for us who are into the bakery business because it has slowed our productivity level and by extension our profits.

“If government is serious about job creation, it must consider a downward review of prices of some key commodities because it has a great ripple effect on the citizens and even on the economy in general,’’ he said.

Another contributor, Mr Noel Dashe, attributed the hike in the price of gas to high demand.

He added that the inability of government to ensure proper price control had enabled black marketers to take advantage of the situation to inflict more pains on the people.

“Looking at the economy of the country at this present time, it is not a surprise to see a hike in the price of any commodity.

“Government should regulate the price of gas and ensure regular supervision of gas plants to ensure that Nigerians get it at the approved price,’’ he advised

Mr Isaac Martin, Manager of Libgon Gas Plant in Jos, who also spoke with NAN, attributed the hike in price to on-going tussle between states and the Federal Government on who owns the right to collect VAT.

He also blamed the weak Naira and importation of gas for the hike in prices.

“Remember, gas is refined and imported and high import duty and exchange rate have triggered the price of the product,’’ he said (NAN)

