NSCDC arrests 11 suspected illegal migrants, 10 kidnap suspects in Edo

By Deborah Coker

The Edo Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has disclosed the arrest of 11 suspected illegal Nigerien migrants and 10 kidnap suspects.

Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, the State Commandant of the corps, made the disclosure on Monday in Benin, during a media briefing.

According to Udoeyop, the suspects were arrested along the Ekpoma-Auchi road, based on intelligence and distress call from the area.

He explained that on Feb. 11, the command received a distressed call about the suspicious movement of some persons along the Ekpoma-Auchi expressed.

He said he promptly directed his personnel to swing into action, and in the process, the suspects were arrested.

The state commandant said that investigations were still ongoing, and plans were being made to return the illegal migrants back to their country.

“We will liase with relevant security agencies and see how they can be returned back to their country.

“We also arrested three of the main culprits who brought them in under the guise of given them lucrative jobs.

“I will therefore advice parents to be cautious of whom they give their children out to.

“Some of this lucrative jobs these human traffickers promise are actually not there, and it’s just their ploy to modernize slavery”, he said.

He however said that the three suspected human traffickers would face the full weight of the law.

On the kidnap suspects, the commandant said that they were arrested with exhibits like charms, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

He added that the suspects also tried to utilise their charms on the personnel of the corps, but unluckily for them, their charms failed. (NAN)

