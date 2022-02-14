Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding client of N770, 000

By Talatu Maiwada

A 30-year-old businessman, Henry Bello, was on Monday docked in a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, Shagari Quarters, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of goods worth N770,00.

Bello of Dei-Dei, Kubwa Abuja, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating, referred against him by the police.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada. told the court that Albert Akimtoye, who lives in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja reported the matter at the Duste Police station on Feb.1

Ogada alleged that complainant who is also his client gave the defendant N770, 000 to buy 16 aluminum doors but he only delivered three doors.

He told the court that after the defendant delivered the three doors on Nov.20, 2021, he absconded.

All efforts made by the complainant, he said, to get the remaining doors or his money back failed.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Penal Code Law.

The defence counsel, Ms Nkiru Amah, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel however, opposed the bail application.

Amah, counsel to the defendant, in reply to the prosecutor, opposed his prayers and urged the court to use its discretion to grant bail in favour of the defendant.

She added that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Sulyman Ola,, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N200, 000, with one surety each in like sum.

Ola, ordered that the surety must be reliable with a means of livelihood who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The Judge adjourned the matter until March 29, for hearing

