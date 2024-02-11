Sunday, February 11, 2024
NOA to Mobilise Nigerians in Support of Super Eagles – Idris

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Mohammed Idris Malagi

Ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Ivory Coast, on Sunday, at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Abidjan, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has commenced the mobilisation of Nigerians across the States.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Ministry will, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), distribute thousands of hand-held and outdoor flags at viewing centres nationwide.

This, the Minister said, is part of efforts by the Federal Government to support Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism and shared commitment to the national team’s victory. “The flag is one of Nigeria’s most important national symbols, and as part of our national reorientation vision, we intend to bring it back into prominence in every facet of our national life. Today is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate this,” Minister Idris said.

The Minister also urged Nigerians living in Ivory Coast to troop out en-masse to the stadium to support the national team, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is encouraged by the performance of the national team.

“The government is confident the Super Eagles will lift the AFCON trophy this year, making it the fourth in our kitty, and all necessary support has been provided to encourage the team to excel,” said the Minister.

