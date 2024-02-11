AFCON final: Expert advises Nigerians to prioritise their health

Dr Aramu Ningi, a consultant surgeon in Bauchi, has advised Nigerians, especially those treating hypertension, to prioritise their health over the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will slug it out with the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire at the AFCON final scheduled to hold at 9.00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Ningi, who works at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi.

He suggested that watching the match in the company of others to divert attention and share the experience would reduce individual stress levels.

The Super Eagles, hoping to win the competition for a fourth time, face host nation Cote d’Ivoire in the deciding game on Sunday night.

The two sides met in the group stage, with Nigeria winning 1-0, and have been on completely different journeys to reach the final.

Will Ivory Coast become the first host nation to be crowned champions of Africa since Egypt in 2006? Or will Nigeria spoil the party to add to their triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013? (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama